Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg High School hosts the C1-11 Sub District Volleyball Tournament. In round one, the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters faced the fifth-seeded Cozad Haymakers. The Dusters defeated the Haymakers to advance to the second round to play the top-seeded Swedes.

In the semi-finals round for the bottom half of the bracket, it was the second-seeded Kearney Catholic Stars and the third-seeded Broken Bow Indians. In an exciting four-set match, the Stars defeated the Indians (3-1) to advance to the Championship game.

In the night’s final game, it was the top-seeded Swedes and the Dusters to see who would advance to the finals. The Swedes defeated the Dusters in three sets (3-0) to advance to the championship game against Kearney Catholic.

