Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Friday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois.

Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Game time for the matchup between the Huskers and No. 17/18 Illinois is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, with television coverage provided by ABC.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

C1-11 SUB DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District
NORTH PLATTE VS. OMAHA BRYAN VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
North Platte hosts Omaha Bryan for the first round of the A-3 Sub-Districts
Wallace beats Hitchcock County
Wallace takes on Hitchcock County
Winner plays in championship tomorrrow
Paxton takes on Wauneta-Palisade