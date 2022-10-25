Kearney ATM burglary may have involved stolen truck

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney police are looking into whether someone used a stolen pickup to knock off an ATM machine.

In a press release, Kearney Police said they were sent to the area of 200 East 48th Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram truck near 48th Street and F Avenue. Officers contacted the registered owner who reported it had been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex near 56th and 11th Ave. Evidence in and around the truck led officers to search the area for possible damaged property.

A Kearney police officer noticed the ATM at Heartland Bank, 212 E 56th Street in North Kearney had been severely damaged. After further investigation, it was determined an unknown amount of money had been stolen from the ATM. Evidence at the scene indicates a vehicle had been used to pull the front panel from the ATM allowing access to the cash compartment. The cash container from the ATM was later located by a citizen in the 4500 block of Avenue G. Officers recovered the box which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information or video related to this case from 56th Street between 2nd Avenue and Avenue N, the west side of Kearney Cemetery or the Sterling Apartment Complex between the hours of 7 p.m. on Monday Oct. 24 and Tuesday Oct. 25 at 6 a.m. is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

This case remains under investigation by Kearney Police Investigators with assistance from State, Local, and Federal partners.

KPD is also following up on potential leads utilizing the City of Kearney FLOCK Safety Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system.

