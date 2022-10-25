Seventh annual Autism Conference will be held in Kearney on Friday

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The seventh annual Autism Conference will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 in Kearney.

The Kids and Dreams Foundations organized the conference. It’s an opportunity for families or anyone who desires to understand more about autism spectrum disorders and different options that can help people and families.

The conference will feature nine speakers, including keynote speaker Kate Swenson, who is the founder of the non-profit organization Finding Cooper’s Voice. She is also the author of Forever Boy, a memoir about motherhood and unconditional love.

“We decided to start the Dreams and Kids Foundation really to provide help and support to those families and children out there that kind of had those same situations that we did, and really wanted to be able to be a resource and an option for them to turn to in need,” said Kids and Dreams founder Aaron Bly.

The Kids and Dreams Foundation conference will be held at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Check in time is at 8 a.m., with welcoming set to begin at 8:45 a.m. The cost is $50 for students, $75 for individuals, $125 for couples, and $100 for professionals.

For more in information and to register go to www.KidsandDreams.org.

