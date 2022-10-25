Lincoln County Detention Center Expansion

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It has been a year since the Lincoln County Correctional Facilities expansion took place. The initiative was to allow the dental center to house more prisoners, allowing them to accept state-sponsored felons from outside the county.With each out of county prisoner that was given by the state, it generates money from outside of the county, which gives wiggle room to not have to solely rely on the tax payers in Lincoln County but to have another alternative economic force that will help with the longevity of the faculty itself.

Just in the last quarter, bringing in more state prisoners generated around $500,000. With more inmates, that means more money being spent on commissary, on which they spent about $27,000, and phone and video calls, an additional $180,000 in the last three months.

“That income for those inmates would help pay for the additional money outside of Lincoln County,” Jerome Kramer, Lincoln County Sheriff, stated. “That will help take the burden off of the local taxpayer and give us a facility that will last us well into the future.”

The current budget for the jail is just about $3 million and the expansion, as Kramer said, “is beneficial” for what they need to accomplish.

