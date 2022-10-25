North Platte hosts Omaha Bryan for the first round of the A-3 Sub-Districts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs host the Omaha Bryan Bears for the first round of the A-2 District Tournament. The Bulldogs come into the first round with an 8-25 record for the regular season, while Bryan has a 6-23 record.

The Bulldogs win it in straight sets 25-13, 25-12, and 25-11 over Omaha Bryan. The Bulldogs will travel to Lincoln Southwest to face the Silver Hawks in the second round of the District Tournament.

