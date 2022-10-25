Paxton takes on Wauneta-Palisade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Game number two at Wallace was between the Paxton Tigers and Wauneta-Palisade Broncos. This is a matchup of the 2vs3 seeds of the tournament.

Paxton came in with a record of 21-6 and Wauneta-Palisade was 9-16.

The Tigers were the favorites coming in, and they didn’t disappoint, winning the first set of the best of five. In the second set, the Broncos gave themselves a hefty advantage to help take the second set.

On to the third set, Audrey Holm for the Tigers was a key catalyst in Paxton taking set three as she had a few kills and some blocks to give the Tigers an advantage in that set.

Up two sets to one, the Tigers were looking to get the job done in four sets, and while the Broncos remained resilient, Paxton found a way to win the fourth set and take the win to play in tomorrow’s championship game at 6:00 CT.

