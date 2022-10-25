Wallace takes on Hitchcock County

Wallace beats Hitchcock County
Wallace beats Hitchcock County(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock and Wallace Wildcats met in game three of the first day of the subdistrict tournament.

Wallace came in as the number one seed and they are looking to win this game to play in the final game tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Wallace, enjoying his home court, came out blazing and easily won the first set. Skylar Kuhlman was just having her way with the Falcons as she affoumilated a few points off of kills alone.

Going to the second set, Hitchcock came out looking to get themselves a set out of this one, getting to an early lead. Even with the Wildcats coming back at the end, the Falcons were able to see it through and tie up the series at one.

In the third set, Wallace got serious and they got up as much as 21-4. They gained enough momentum for not only set number three but also set number four, as they won and advanced to the finals three sets to one.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the news media after the team's loss to Georgia...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll

Latest News

C1-11 SUB DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District
NORTH PLATTE VS. OMAHA BRYAN VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
North Platte hosts Omaha Bryan for the first round of the A-3 Sub-Districts
Winner plays in championship tomorrrow
Paxton takes on Wauneta-Palisade
First game of the Sub- district game
Dundy County Stratton face Hitchcock County