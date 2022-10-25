Wallace takes on Hitchcock County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock and Wallace Wildcats met in game three of the first day of the subdistrict tournament.

Wallace came in as the number one seed and they are looking to win this game to play in the final game tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Wallace, enjoying his home court, came out blazing and easily won the first set. Skylar Kuhlman was just having her way with the Falcons as she affoumilated a few points off of kills alone.

Going to the second set, Hitchcock came out looking to get themselves a set out of this one, getting to an early lead. Even with the Wildcats coming back at the end, the Falcons were able to see it through and tie up the series at one.

In the third set, Wallace got serious and they got up as much as 21-4. They gained enough momentum for not only set number three but also set number four, as they won and advanced to the finals three sets to one.

