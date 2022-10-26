2023 Nebraska Football schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall.

Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31. Nebraska played at Ohio State in 2020, traveled to Illinois in 2021 and met Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2022 season.

Following its season opener against Minnesota, Nebraska will play three non-conference games beginning with a Sept. 9 game at Colorado, followed by home contests against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23). The Sept. 16 home opener will be Nebraska’s latest in full-season schedule since also opening on Sept. 16 in 1995.

Nebraska resumes Big Ten play with a Sept. 30 home game against Michigan at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers return to the road for an Oct. 7 game at Illinois, followed by their lone bye week of the season on Oct. 14.

Following its bye, Nebraska plays three of its next four contests in Memorial Stadium, starting with a two-game October homestand against Northwestern (Oct. 21) and Purdue (Oct. 28). The Huskers travel to Michigan State on Nov. 4, before returning home to face Maryland on Nov. 11.

For the third straight year, Nebraska will finish with Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. Nebraska will travel to Madison on Nov. 18, before the Huskers finish the regular season by hosting their traditional Black Friday matchup with Iowa on Nov. 24.

The 2023 football season will be the initial season with the Big Ten’s recently announced media rights partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, Peacock and BTN. Plans regarding the format of future Big Ten football schedules for 2024 and beyond will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 season will mark the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium. Fans interested in becoming Nebraska season ticket holders should visit //Huskers.com/tickets and join the 2023 Season Ticket Request List.

2023 Nebraska Football Schedule. (Home games bolded)

Aug. 31—at Minnesota (Thursday)

Sept. 9—at Colorado

Sept. 16—Northern Illinois

Sept. 23—Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30—Michigan

Oct. 7—at Illinois

Oct. 14—BYE

Oct. 21—Northwestern

Oct. 28—Purdue

Nov. 4—at Michigan State

Nov. 11—Maryland

Nov. 18—at Wisconsin

Nov. 24—Iowa (Friday)

