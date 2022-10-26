Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district.

In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came to play as she had a few lethal miles to go along with a few blocks around the net. Kearney takes set one away from the hosts, the Swedes.

Set two: Gothenburg got out to a nice lead as Kara Waskowiak dominated the set and everything around the net. Then, Clara Evert added a few points on the board with an ace to her name as the Swedes won set three.

Set four begins with the Starz looking to stay alive after fighting for the majority of the set.Carnes put in another strong performance in this one, but the Swedes were too strong for her, winning three sets to none.

Gothenburg will play on Saturday for a chance to qualify for the state tournament.

