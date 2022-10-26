Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

(Dakota News Now)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app.

The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or debit.

Cpl. Hanson said she was tricked into sending the money to an unknown person.

The Better Business Bureau said its Cryptocurrency Study found lack of regulation and consumer education resulted in dramatic increase in fraud and financial losses.

In 2021, the BBB received 2,465 complaints with losses of nearly $8 million.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Cool and cloudy conditions will be the theme for the area Wednesday
Overcast skies with precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday; Warming up during the weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-25-2022
Another mainly dry week; highs in the 50s and 60s