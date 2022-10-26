Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.(Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail.

Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment ever since.

Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Jones is accused of killing Gene (86) and Jan Twiford (85), their adult daughter, Dana (55), along with a neighbor, Michelle Ebling (53). All four victims had suspected gunshots wounds and both homes were set on fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

