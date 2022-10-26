Overcast skies with precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday; Warming up during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Wednesday is going to be full of clouds and cool temperatures with slight precipitation chances across the viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday. A warmup is on the way though for the weekend.

With a disturbance to our southwest and high pressure system to our east, these forces combined will allow for the moisture to increase across the viewing area. This will help give us some cloudy conditions during the day Wednesday with highs in the 50s, which is slightly below average for this time of year. Once we move into the overnight hours Wednesday into the day Thursday, as the disturbance gets closer, this will give the area some chances of precipitation. Some could come in the form of wet snow showers, particuarly in the Panhandle, as overnight lows will be closer to freezing here. Everywhere else will recieve cold rain. Any snow will be brief and will not bring any sort of accumulations at this time. Rainfall amounts during this event will be between a trace to .25 of an inch. Highs during the day Thursday will remain in the 50s as we will continue to hang on to the clouds Thursday afternoon.

Cool and cloudy conditions will be the theme for the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, a new area of high pressure will be moving into the area. This will provide surpressed conditions and this will allow for the temperatures to increase into the 60s to low 70s and will bring the region mainly sunny skies. This is just in time for the Halloween festivities,bringing us a treat across the viewing area.

New area of high pressure to move into the area during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.