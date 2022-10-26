UNL dean visits North Platte High School

The Dean of UNL's Hixon lied college Andrew Belser visited North Platte highschool
The Dean of UNL's Hixon lied college Andrew Belser visited North Platte highschool(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The dean of UNL’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Andrew Belser, came to North Platte Wednesday. During his visit, he spoke to some of the teachers and students of the fine arts programs. Belser’s visit included a tour of the high school and all of the fine arts facilities.. While he got the chance to interact with the faculty and the students at North Platte, he also had a mission.

“We are trying to bring art experiences throughout the state of Nebraska through extension programs to start them very young,” Belser stated. “From K-12 and even preschool to further engage with the state, which is certainly a mission for extension programs, and that is what we are doing out here.”

Besler said he was impressed with North Platte High School and the students he encountered.

“I saw an ensemble today, a show choir with Mrs. Purdy, and it was incredible. I had no idea I would see something like this. The students here are thoroughly engaged and proud of their school. We just toured the library, which is an incredible school library. I kept telling my colleagues that I did not go to a high school like this,” Belser said.

The high school wasn’t the only stop he made; he also made his way to the North Platte Community Playhouse and for a dinner and discussion at the WCREEC (West Central Research and Extension Center).

