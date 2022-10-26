Wallace hosts Paxton for the D2-9 Sub District Championship

High School Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Wallace Wildcats host the second-seeded Paxton Tigers for the D2-9 Sub District Championship Game. In the semi-finals, the Wildcats defeated the fourth-seeded Hitchcock County Falcons 3-1 while the Tigers defeated the third-seeded Wauneta-Palisade Broncos also by a score of 3-1.

In the end, it’s the Wildcats who come away with the 3-0 win over Paxton in an exciting three-set match to win the D2-9 Sub District.

