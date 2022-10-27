Cool and mostly cloudy Thursday; Sunny and not so creepy Halloween weekend

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and cloudy day Wednesday, that trend will mostly continue into the day Thursday with a “treat” coming Halloween Weekend.

A disturbance to our south will be moving towards the southeast during the day Thursday and this will continue to allow moisture to wrap into the area, which will be in the form of clouds and some light precipitation in some places. Some decrease in cloud cover will take place in the region Thursday afternoon, especially in the Panhandle. Highs will approach the 50s, with winds will be on the light side with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. During the night Thursday, temperatures will cool down into the 20s with crystal clear conditions.

Cool conditions continuing for the day Thursday
Cool conditions continuing for the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During our Halloween weekend into Halloween itself, a high pressure system will move into the area and this will bring our area a “treat” this weekend. Temperatrues will moderate into the 60s to near 70 in some locations. As an additional piece of candy, we will see mainly sunny skies and light overall winds with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

A "treat" is in store for the Halloween weekend
A "treat" is in store for the Halloween weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Jason Jones
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
WALLACE VS. PAXTON D2-9 SUB DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP
Wallace hosts Paxton for the D2-9 Sub District Championship

Latest News

Mainly cloudy and cool conditions during the day Thursday.
Forecast Video 10-27-2022
Weather Lesson 10-27-2022
Weather Lesson 10-27-2022
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-25-2022
Rain ends, then back to sunny and warm weather
Cool and cloudy conditions will be the theme for the area Wednesday
Overcast skies with precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday; Warming up during the weekend