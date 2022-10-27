Cool and mostly cloudy Thursday; Sunny and not so creepy Halloween weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and cloudy day Wednesday, that trend will mostly continue into the day Thursday with a “treat” coming Halloween Weekend.

A disturbance to our south will be moving towards the southeast during the day Thursday and this will continue to allow moisture to wrap into the area, which will be in the form of clouds and some light precipitation in some places. Some decrease in cloud cover will take place in the region Thursday afternoon, especially in the Panhandle. Highs will approach the 50s, with winds will be on the light side with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. During the night Thursday, temperatures will cool down into the 20s with crystal clear conditions.

Cool conditions continuing for the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During our Halloween weekend into Halloween itself, a high pressure system will move into the area and this will bring our area a “treat” this weekend. Temperatrues will moderate into the 60s to near 70 in some locations. As an additional piece of candy, we will see mainly sunny skies and light overall winds with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

A "treat" is in store for the Halloween weekend (Andre Brooks)

