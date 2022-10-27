Elks Club donates dictionaries to third grade students

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte Elks Club #985 donated dictionaries and rulers to third grade students at McDaid Elementary School.

The donations come as a part of their program to help with literacy and learning for the youth of North Platte. This is the 19th year that the Elks have donated dictionaries to students, and over 9,000 dictionaries have been given to students in that time.

“The favorite part is just seeing the kids, the smiles on their face,” said Elks member James Nisley. “We also give them a ruler, and it’s a nice little dictionary, it contains a lot of facts about different things that third graders would be interested in.”

The program does not just benefit the students at McDaid Elementary, the Elks donates the dictionaries and rulers to all third grade students in North Platte, at both public and private schools.

McDaid third grade student Grace Wiesen told News 2 that she is most excited to be able to look up words that she learned in science and social studies.

