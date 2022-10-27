Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday.

According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds.

Elwood Fire and Rescue and Gosper County Sheriff’s office responded to the call Sunday at 1:42 p.m.

One of the men was treated at the scene but the second man was missing.

Nebraska Game and Parks and Lexington Fire & Rescue were also called to assist in the search and rescue operation. Due to concern for safety of the rescue crews, they suspended the search at 8 p.m.

Search and rescue continued Monday at 8 a.m. Around 2:41 p.m. Nebraska Game and Parks and the Lincoln County Dive Team located and recovered the body of the missing boater identified as 57-year-old Ronald Mayo of Holdrege.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Jason Jones
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail

Latest News

A "treat" is in store for the Halloween weekend
Cool and mostly cloudy Thursday; Sunny and not so creepy Halloween weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-25-2022
Rain ends, then back to sunny and warm weather
The Dean of UNL's Hixon lied college Andrew Belser visited North Platte highschool
UNL dean visits North Platte High School
A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative,...
Rec Yeah Forum aims to educate voters prior to Election Day