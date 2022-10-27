NPCC hosts Southeast in the Region IX Tournament

NPCC Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Southeast Community College Storm for the NJCAA Region IX Tournament. The Knights came into the match-up with a 7-26 record, while Southeast made the trip to North Platte with a 9-27 record.

The Knights won the opening set by a final of 25-20. NPCC goes up 2-0 in the match when they win the second set by a final of 25-19.

In a very exciting third set, the Knights rallied back from being down twelve points to tie the set at 24 a piece. However, Southeast would take the third set 26-24 to send it into a fourth.

North Platte would put the match away in the fourth set winning it 25-16.

The Knights move to 8-26 and will play Central Community College in the Region IX Championship on October 29th at Central Community College in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Nebraska Volleyball
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road
NPCC VS. SOUTHEAST REGION IX VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
NPCC VS. SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGION IX TOURNAMENT
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph holding a press conference. Huskers play 17th-ranked...
Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois