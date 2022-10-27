NPCC hosts Southeast in the Region IX Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Southeast Community College Storm for the NJCAA Region IX Tournament. The Knights came into the match-up with a 7-26 record, while Southeast made the trip to North Platte with a 9-27 record.

The Knights won the opening set by a final of 25-20. NPCC goes up 2-0 in the match when they win the second set by a final of 25-19.

In a very exciting third set, the Knights rallied back from being down twelve points to tie the set at 24 a piece. However, Southeast would take the third set 26-24 to send it into a fourth.

North Platte would put the match away in the fourth set winning it 25-16.

The Knights move to 8-26 and will play Central Community College in the Region IX Championship on October 29th at Central Community College in Columbus.

