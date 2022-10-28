Canvassing begins for Proposition One on Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following the big town hall forum on Tuesday, the North Platte Wellness & Recreation Committee members are ready for the next step.

With the election coming up very soon and proposition one being a big topic that will have an impact on the community, the committee members are doing their best to give as much information as possible leading up to election day. Canvassing will begin on Oct. 27th, 30th, Nov. 3, 6, & 7th. Just like the Town Hall Forum, the canvassing efforts will be a way to reach out to the community to understand what this proposition is about.

Proposition One is a half-cent sales tax increase that will pay for an expanded and remodeled recreation center, improvements to Cody’s swimming pool, and the relocation of the skate park.

North Platte Wellness & Recreation Committee member Megan McGown explains how this benefits people that don’t have a rec center membership. “A traditional member, so just because you don’t go there everyday and workout, maybe your child goes to a birthday party there and swims in the pool, there are day passes, there are adult leagues, children’s leagues, pick-up basketball, there are a variety of things that people don’t think about and just thinking about the traditional membership, there are many ways that we can use the recreation center that goes way beyond that.”

For more information, please visit their Facebook page, and if you would like to assist with the canvassing, please call (308)-532-8535 or email Mr.amos@netitlegroup.com.

