Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

Harassment claims sparked a legal battle during the Nebraska gubernatorial campaign ahead of the primary election earlier this year.
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling filed a countersuit Monday, April 25, 2022, against him seeking damages for sexual battery.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another.

Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. The two were due in a Tecumseh courtroom in September but had the court date pushed another month.

Attorneys for Slama and Herbster first met in court in June.

During the campaign, Slama alleged Herbster reached under her skirt and groped her at a republican fundraiser in Omaha three years ago.

Herbster said it wasn’t not true and sued her. She sued him back.

Slama attended the previous court hearing in Beatrice. Herbster did not.

