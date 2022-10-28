North Platte Police Department gives Halloween safety tips for parents and trick-or-treaters

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte Police Department offered tips for how you and your family can stay safe this Halloween, and keep your decorations safe at home.

NPPD said to make sure that your kids are always with someone when they are out trick-or-treating on Halloween, and if you can’t personally be there with them to make sure that they have a buddy or group that they are with.

“Parents, if they are out with their children, making sure they aren’t wandering too far,” said Rory Little, Public Information Officer for NPPD, “making sure their children are looking both ways before crossing the street, not letting their kids wander off, because they have a tendency of crossing in between vehicles.”

Officer Little also gave a warning out to drivers, saying to slow down this Halloween and make sure that you are paying attention to your surroundings, and watch for anybody trying to cross the street.

Parents should also keep an eye on the candy that their kids receive, and look for any signs of tampering or opening in the packaging, as well as keeping an eye out for any foreign objects in the actual candy, such as razor blades or other sharp objects. Packaging that has been tampered with may have holes in it, or be stapled closed after having been opened previously.

As for decorations in the lead up to the holiday, Officer Little said that NPPD sees more calls around this time of year for pranks and vandalizing and that people should be aware of when there are others on their property.

“It’s always good to at least have a camera,” said Little, “or maybe a motion light in place, so that way they can be aware of when people come on their property or if someone comes up and decides to take one or two decorations or decides to vandalize them.”

