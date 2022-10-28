Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against Maryland

(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+.

Saturday night’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program’s first head coach, Pat Sullivan, as well as team members from 1974-75, between sets two and three. Led by Sullivan, the first Husker teams set the standard of excellence for the Husker volleyball program. The 1975 Huskers went 34-8 and reached the AIAW Regional Finals, and since then Nebraska volleyball has had a winning record every season in the program’s 47-year history.

The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

