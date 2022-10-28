A ‘treat’ of a forecast is in store this Halloween Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- As Halloween creeps upon us, it looks like it will be a “treat” this year instead of a “trick”, like we saw this time last year.

The reason why we are going to see a spooktacular weekend is because of a “haunting” area of high pressure that will be on top of us and this will allow for sunny skies and calm winds. To start the weekend out, for Friday, we will see mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid 60s. During the overnight hours Friday, the conditions will turn “creepy” with temperatures dropping down into the 20s and 30s with clear conditions.

For Saturday into Sunday, we are in for a treat with temperatures remaining in the 60s with mainly sunny skies with a few passign clouds and calm winds, so it will not feel too eery around here. During the day of Halloween, it will be “faboolous” with temperaures in the upper 60s to mid 70s with hardly a cloud in the sky. As a bonus piece of candy, temperatures will be above average as we enter the month of November, with highs in the 70s.

A spooktacular Halloween weekend in store for the area (Andre Brooks)

