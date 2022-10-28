A ‘treat’ of a forecast is in store this Halloween Weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- As Halloween creeps upon us, it looks like it will be a “treat” this year instead of a “trick”, like we saw this time last year.

The reason why we are going to see a spooktacular weekend is because of a “haunting” area of high pressure that will be on top of us and this will allow for sunny skies and calm winds. To start the weekend out, for Friday, we will see mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid 60s. During the overnight hours Friday, the conditions will turn “creepy” with temperatures dropping down into the 20s and 30s with clear conditions.

For Saturday into Sunday, we are in for a treat with temperatures remaining in the 60s with mainly sunny skies with a few passign clouds and calm winds, so it will not feel too eery around here. During the day of Halloween, it will be “faboolous” with temperaures in the upper 60s to mid 70s with hardly a cloud in the sky. As a bonus piece of candy, temperatures will be above average as we enter the month of November, with highs in the 70s.

A spooktacular Halloween weekend in store for the area
A spooktacular Halloween weekend in store for the area(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
Mickey Joseph
Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Picture of the Day 10-28-2022
Picture of the Day 10-28-2022
Drought Digest of the Week 10-28-2022
Drought Digest of the Week 10-28-2022
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-25-2022
Back to sunny and warm weather for the weekend and beyond
A "treat" is in store for the Halloween weekend
Cool and mostly cloudy Thursday; Sunny and not so creepy Halloween weekend