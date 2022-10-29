Dolly Parton says she’s done touring

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The county music legend tells magazine 'Pollstar' she doesn’t want to tour because they take a lot of time and energy to plan, and she doesn’t want to be away from her husband for weeks at a time.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton says her touring days are done.

The county music legend tells magazine “Pollstar” she doesn’t want to tour because they take a lot of time and energy to plan, and she doesn’t want to be away from her husband for weeks at a time.

Parton’s last tour was in 2016, and with 60 shows, it was her largest North American tour ever.

However, the 76-year-old isn’t ruling out special events, like festivals, and says technology makes it easier to stay connected with her fans.

Parton also tells the magazine she’s working on a rock album and would love Stevie Nicks or Lady Gaga to sing with her.

Maybe Parton can talk to Nicks about it next week, at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Tyler Roenz appeared in Hall County Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing a...
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha...
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Investigation continues into Paul Pelosi attack
FILE: According to the Housing and Residence Life website, an average of 6,000 students live on...
Affirmative action under threat as Supreme Court hears UNC case
The serial killer's crimes caused trauma to the community, a bar manager explained.
Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
The serial killer's crimes caused trauma to the community, a bar manager explained.
Some Milwaukee bars are banning Dahmer costumes