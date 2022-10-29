Dundy County-Stratton host Johnson-Brock in 8-man playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Dundy County-Stratton defeated Johnson-Brock Friday in the 8-man playoffs 48-8.

Both teams got off to a hot start, scoring on their first drive, but that’s where the offense stopped for the Eagles, as the Tigers would pull away in the first half, and cruise to the victory to move into the third round of the D2 playoffs.

The Tigers will move on to take on the top seed, Howells-Dodge next week in the quarterfinals.

