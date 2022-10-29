Friday Night Sports Hero: Bryn McNair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bryn McNair is a three-sport athlete at Chase County High School, competing on the volleyball court, the basketball court, and the track for the Longhorns. During her senior volleyball season, she helped the Horns to a 16-16 record. And while she won’t be stepping back out on the court as a Longhorn, she will take the court as a Maverick starting next fall. McNair has committed to play Division I volleyball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“So I was originally wanting to go for either track or basketball and then Omaha came up and they wanted me to go play volleyball there and something felt right about it and I’m going to be a Maverick next year,” says McNair.

McNair also is very talented on the basketball court and has attained lots of accolades for track and field. Last season alone she was the Girl’s Class C High Jump State Champion, the Girl’s Class C State Champion in the 400 Meter, a silver medalist in the 800 Meter, and helped the Longhorns to yet another Team Title.

One thing that McNair takes from her other sports and brings to the volleyball court is her work ethic. McNair explains she really had a chance to cultivate her work ethic during the quarantine period of the pandemic.

“I did workouts all throughout that time and it obviously paid off the next season with my hitting and basketball and track,” explains McNair.

Head Volleyball Coach of the Longhorns, April Lambert, says that McNair is not only an exceptional example of a volleyball player, but she’s a great example of what it means to be a teammate.

“Bryn is an amazing athlete and she does a lot for our team. Obviously an exceptional hitter at the net and blocker, but then she’s also one of our primary passers on serve receive and has learned to play really great defense. As a person, Bryn just loves to compete, she loves to win, and she takes a lot of joy in that and she just loves getting better every day,” explains Lambert.

And as her time as a Longhorn wraps up McNair hopes to be remembered for something more than just how she played on the court, ran on the track, or any of her titles and records.

“I want to be an impact more with kindness and I just want to make an impact on all the freshman and younger kids,” says McNair.

