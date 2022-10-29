Great Plains Health holds active shooter drill

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An active shooter drill commenced at the North Platte Health Pavilion Friday night.

The drill consisted of officers from the North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The purpose is to test the readiness to respond to an emergency situation at the hospital or surrounding campus. The hospital and emergency department remained open during the drill.

There is no threat to the public, as this is a drill. Increased police and emergency response presence was in the area.

Clint Brady, Great Plains Health Emergency Management Coordinator, said in a statement that these types of events are becoming more and more common and Great Plains wants to make sure they are prepared for the worst case scenario.

“This type of training is crucial to prepare our staff to respond in a way that saves lives and mitigates tragedy,” Brady said.

