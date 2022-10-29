Hitchcock County hosts Humphrey St. Francis in 8-man playoffs

Hitchcock County takes down Humphrey Saint Francis
Hitchcock County takes down Humphrey Saint Francis(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County took care of business Friday as they defeated 15 seed Humphrey St. Francis 52-0.

The Falcons scored early and often as they dominated the game against the Flyers racking up nearly 300 yards of rushing offense.

Hitchcock County will travel to take on Elm Creek next Friday in the Quarterfinals of the 8-man playoffs.

