KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Blue!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP is proud to present a new segment we have spent a long time working on. With lots of love and fur in the North Platte community, we wanted to shine a light on great pets looking for a home.

For our first week we want to introduce you to Blue.

Blue (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Blue is a neutered Pitbul Shepard mix. He’s two year old, and has ton of energy and love.

The North Platte Animal Shelter has Blue working with a trainer to make sure that he is well behaved for your family.

He doesn’t get along with cats, but should have no problem with older children. The North Platte Animal Shelter recommends that you have a fence at least 6′ tall, as Blue might try to adventure into your neighbors yard.

All that said, Blue is looking to love you, and just wants love (and some treats) in return.

To meet him, call the shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment.

