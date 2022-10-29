McCook hosts Broken Bow in C1 Playoffs

McCook takes down Broken Bow 42-14
McCook takes down Broken Bow 42-14
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The McCook Bison kept their perfect season going as they defeated Broken Bow 42-14 Friday evening.

The Indians started strong taking over seven and a half minutes off the clock on their first drive as they scored on a Connor Wells touchdown. The Bison answered back quickly and often as it was the Gomez-Wilson show, Jacob grabbing the first Bison touchdown, while Lucas would add his own less than two minutes later. The Bison never looked back as they took the victory.

McCook will host Adams Central next Friday in the quarterfinals as they look to continue their perfect season.

