Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol has asked the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatal crash that involved a motorcycle that fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening.

According to NSP, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plates that was driving on O Street in east Lincoln at 9:20 p.m. Friday. As the trooper attempted the traffic stop near 48th Street, the motorcycle refused to stop and sped away. The trooper did not pursue.

A NSP helicopter saw the motorcycle flee the traffic stop and began to track it. NSP pilots observed the motorcycle splitting lanes between vehicles as it traveled through town.

NSP said the helicopter eventually tracked the motorcycle into downtown Lincoln and directed troopers to the area. At 10 p.m. troopers attempted another traffic stop in the Haymarket area, but the motorcycle drove onto a sidewalk, nearly striking pedestrians, and again fled the traffic stop. Because of the amount of traffic in the area, troopers stopped pursuing the motorcycle, however the NSP helicopter continued monitoring from the air.

At 10:09 p.m., the motorcycle began traveling northbound on Interstate 180. The NSP helicopter observed the rider speeding and splitting lanes between vehicles. It then struck the rear of another vehicle and crashed prior to reaching the Cornhusker Highway interchange. The nearest trooper was in downtown Lincoln at the time of the crash.

Troopers responded to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the rider before paramedics arrived, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The rider has been identified as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln.

NSP has asked the Lincoln Police Department to conduct the crash investigation.

