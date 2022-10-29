North Platte hosts Creighton Prep for the first round of the Class A Playoffs

North Platte Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixth-seeded North Platte Bulldogs host the eleventh-seeded Creighton Prep Junior Jays for the first round of the Class A Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Dawgs defeated the Papillion-LaVista Monarchs 36-29 to end the regular season with a 6-3 record.

North Platte is unable to get any points on the board at the half and Creighton Prep goes into the locker room with the 10-0 lead.

North Platte’s season will come to a close with a 27-0 loss to Creighton Prep. The Bulldogs will end the season with a 6-4 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
Mickey Joseph
Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team
Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

SAINT PATS VS. SANDY CREEK FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Saint Pats hosts Sandy Creek for the second round of the Class D1 Playoffs
WALLACE VS. SUMNER-EDDYVILLE-MILLER FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Wallace faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the first round of the D6 Playoffs
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA VS. VALENTINE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Valentine faces Hastings St. Cecilia in the first round of the Class C2 Playoffs
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO BRYN MCNAIR
Friday Night Sports Hero: Bryn McNair