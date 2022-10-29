North Platte hosts Creighton Prep for the first round of the Class A Playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixth-seeded North Platte Bulldogs host the eleventh-seeded Creighton Prep Junior Jays for the first round of the Class A Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Dawgs defeated the Papillion-LaVista Monarchs 36-29 to end the regular season with a 6-3 record.

North Platte is unable to get any points on the board at the half and Creighton Prep goes into the locker room with the 10-0 lead.

North Platte’s season will come to a close with a 27-0 loss to Creighton Prep. The Bulldogs will end the season with a 6-4 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.