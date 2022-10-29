Platte River Asylum Haunted House opens in Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Asylum Haunted House is now open in Ogallala. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For those 10 or older, the cost of admission is $10, for anyone younger it is $5. Proceeds will go towards preventing polio.

Children are given glow in the dark bracelets to “scare” the monsters away to make sure that the event is not too scary for them.

The event is hosted by the Ogallala Rotary Club. Gloria Yager, one of the people who organized the event, was very excited about the possibilities of it.

“We’ve built this haunted house from the ground up,” Yager said. “It’s been kind of a passion project to kind of bring something to the area. It has an asylum theme, we call it the Platte River Asylum. We started out with an empty building taping off walls. It’s been really cool to see it grow from there. Every time you hear someone scream, it’s kind of like, ‘Yeah! We accomplished our goal!’”

The event takes place at 115 W E St. in Ogallala. There will be food and sweets at the event.

