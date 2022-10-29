Saint Pats hosts Sandy Creek for the second round of the Class D1 Playoffs

Saint Pats Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Irish host the sixteenth-seeded Sandy Creek Cougars in the second round of the Class D1 Playoffs. In round one, the Irish hosted the sixteenth seed Elkhorn Valley and won 56-24. Sandy Creek in round one faced four-seed Sandhills Valley and won 24-18.

Saint Pats will get the 50-14 win over Sandy Creek to continue on to the third round of the D1 Playoffs and improve to 10-0 on the season.

