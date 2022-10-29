Sandhill-Thedford Knights vs Central Valley Cougars

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s the second round of 8-man football, and this game was a good one. Both teams are coming in with 8-1 records so far and are looking to advance to the next round.

Starting in the first quarter, the Cougars were up 6-0 with the Knights having the ball in enemy territory. Connor Cooksley catches the pass from Kyle Cox but fumbles it to give the Cougars back the ball. The Knights’ defense steps up and gives the offense an opportunity to tie or even take the lead. On the one yard line, Cox keeps the ball and leaps into the endzone to tie it up, and they convert to make it an 8-6 lead for the Knights.

In the second half, though, the Cougars came in and scored 14 unanswered points to give them a 20-8 lead over the Knights. The Knights aren’t giving up that easily as Cox finds Cooksley and this time he receives the ball and takes it in for a touchdown to make it a 20-16 game with under 6 minutes to go.

The Cougars ball now and quarterback Dierks Nekoliczak throws it deep near the endzone, but it was picked off by Cox, who gave the Knights a life line to come back and win.

Charging the ball down field, Cox finds Brady Haake to get the ball down to the 3 yard line, but the Cougars will step in and stop the Knights short of winning the game with a final score of 20-16

