Truck hauling distillers’ grain overturns, north of Beatrice

Oct. 29, 2022
BEATRICE , Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska.

The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice.  Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.

A Beatrice Fire and Rescue Captain says the driver of the truck was able to get out of the wreckage, and was taken to the nearby Beatrice Community Hospital, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The overturned truck, which was hauling distillers’ grain, ended up on the west shoulder and ditch, blocking the outside southbound lane. The cargo spilled onto the highway and into the ditch.  Motorists were able to use the inside southbound lane through the area. Bags of a drying agent were brought to the scene to handle spilled fluids from the accident.

The driver, whose identity is not immediately available, was alone in the truck.

