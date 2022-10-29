Valentine faces Hastings St. Cecilia in the first round of the Class C2 Playoffs

Valentine Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixteenth-seeded Valentine Badgers face the top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia Blue Hawks in the first round of the C2 Playoffs. In the Badger’s final game of the regular season, they faced Chase County and won 20-0 to finish the regular season with a 5-4.

Valentine falls to the Blue Hawks by a final score of 29-16 and will end their season with a 5-5 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
Mickey Joseph
Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team
Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

NORTH PLATTE VS. CREIGHTON PREP FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
North Platte hosts Creighton Prep for the first round of the Class A Playoffs
WALLACE VS. SUMNER-EDDYVILLE-MILLER FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Wallace faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the first round of the D6 Playoffs
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO BRYN MCNAIR
Friday Night Sports Hero: Bryn McNair
Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on...
Nebraska faces off against Illinois