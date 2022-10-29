Valentine faces Hastings St. Cecilia in the first round of the Class C2 Playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixteenth-seeded Valentine Badgers face the top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia Blue Hawks in the first round of the C2 Playoffs. In the Badger’s final game of the regular season, they faced Chase County and won 20-0 to finish the regular season with a 5-4.

Valentine falls to the Blue Hawks by a final score of 29-16 and will end their season with a 5-5 overall record.

