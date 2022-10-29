Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha...
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Tyler Roenz appeared in Hall County Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing a...
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

Latest News

FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 120 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
Emergency responders are seen in Seoul after a mass casualty incident. More than 100 people are...
Mass casualties reported in Seoul after Halloween incident
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops