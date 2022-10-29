Wallace faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the first round of the D6 Playoffs
Wallace Football
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixteenth-seeded Wallace Wildcats face the top-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs in the first round of the D6 Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Wildcats faced Arthur County and lost 71-40 to end the regular season with a record of 4-4.
Wallace falls to Hastings Saint Cecilia by a final score of 77-31 and will end their season with a 4-5 overall record.
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.