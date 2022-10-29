Wallace faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the first round of the D6 Playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixteenth-seeded Wallace Wildcats face the top-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs in the first round of the D6 Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Wildcats faced Arthur County and lost 71-40 to end the regular season with a record of 4-4.

Wallace falls to Hastings Saint Cecilia by a final score of 77-31 and will end their season with a 4-5 overall record.

