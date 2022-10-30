Man shot in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

A man was shot by Omaha Police during an overnight incident
A man was shot by Omaha Police during an overnight incident
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting took place overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street.

When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle who they believed had a weapon.

During the incident, two officers used their guns.

The man was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Omaha Police said the location was safe, but they asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha...
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.
14-foot python removed from Florida neighborhood
Central Valley defeats the Knights 20-16
Sandhill-Thedford Knights vs Central Valley Cougars
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO BRYN MCNAIR
Friday Night Sports Hero: Bryn McNair
McCook takes down Broken Bow 42-14
McCook hosts Broken Bow in C1 Playoffs

Latest News

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
KNOP Extended
Slight warm up before Halloween
Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in...
Truck hauling distillers’ grain overturns, north of Beatrice
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops