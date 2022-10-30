Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha...
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
Tyler Roenz appeared in Hall County Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing a...
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Central Valley defeats the Knights 20-16
Sandhill-Thedford Knights vs Central Valley Cougars

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’