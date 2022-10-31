Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six, Lincoln Police say

(Jacob Elliott)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has concluded their investigation into an Oct. 6 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle.

On Oct. 6, officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

According to LPD, officers arrived and found a black Honda accord had been eastbound on Randolph, left the roadway and struck a tree. Five of the vehicle occupants were declared dead at the scene. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries hours later.

LPD said in the days following the on-scene crash investigation, investigators analyzed evidence collected at the scene, conducted an examination of the vehicle involved, interviewed individuals with potential information regarding events leading up to the crash, analyzed electronic crash data collected from the vehicle and submitted evidence for toxicological analysis.

LPD said a completed toxicology tests indicated the driver 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content at the time of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the vehicle was traveling 100mph in the moments preceding the crash.

The five other people killed in the crash were 21-year-old Octavias Farr of Lincoln, 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln, 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch of Lincoln and 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi of Lincoln.

