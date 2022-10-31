Sexual assault reported on University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault occurring on UNL City Campus.

The sexual assault reportedly occurred early Sunday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. The location of the sexual assault was reported to have occurred outside, just northwest of 12th and R Street.

Details are still limited. UNLPD said the suspect is described as a white male, between 19 and 22 years old, short with dark hair and has not been identified.

The police department sent out a safety message to the campus community shortly after it was reported.

“The goal is to provide information so the UNL community has awareness of the situation and can take precautions for their own safety, as well as to encourage reporting of similar situations to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police.”

UNLPD Safety Message

