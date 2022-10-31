A Spooktacular Halloween is in store; Warm conditions welcoming in November

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a nice and calm weekend, we are in store for a spooktacular Halloween with warm conditions continuing in the first few days of November.

With a haunting area of high pressure still giving us the heebee jeebies, but don’t be afraid, it is a friendly high pressure system, and it’s going to give us a treat during the day of Halloween. Highs will be creeping up into the upper 60s to mid 70s with mainly sunny skies, so it won’t be too spooky. A ghost may get us with winds around 5 to 10 mph during the day. During the trick or treating time period, temperatures will drop down into the 40s and 50s, so a light jacket is suggested over those costumes. After the fun is done for the night, temperatures drop down into the 30s and a few upper 20s.

A faboolous Halloween is in store for the region this year (Andre Brooks)

As our friendly high pressure system continues to move east over the next couple of days, this will continue to allow for the temperatures to slightly increase to way above average territory for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 70s with calm conditions. Going into Thursday, a strong storm system will be pushing through and this will allow for the area to see a drastic cooldown Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s with precipitation chances on the increase Thursday with some areas potenitally getting some snow late Thursday afternoon into early Friday. This potential is still being monitored and will keep you posted over the next few days.

A creeping area of high pressure will continue to move east over the next couple of days (Andre Brooks)

