J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.(Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.

Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexual assault reported on University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will...
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
A faboolous Halloween is in store for the region this year
A Spooktacular Halloween is in store; Warm conditions welcoming in November

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
2 rappers at site of fatal Houston shooting
RSV pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise across the country.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
Several people were hurt and three were killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting