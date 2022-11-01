Nebraska State Patrol recruits train with life-like scenarios simulating crashes

NSP crash training scenario held at training center in Grand Island.
NSP crash training scenario held at training center in Grand Island.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios Tuesday at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.

The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality.

“It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on the road when we may not have help that’s right around the corner and you’re going to have to deal with these incidents,” said Captain Greg Miller, NSP Director of Training. “We do a great job of putting the recruits through the most realistic training to assist their field training officers when they’re in the field to get, as much as we can, a life-like experience here.”

Fire and Rescue personnel from Cairo, Central City, Giltner, and Grand Island, as well as the CHI Health Good Samaritan AirCare team assisted in the training.

NSP Camp 66 has several weeks of training remaining at the NSP Training Academy. The recruits will graduate on Dec. 16 and begin field training as the next phase of their career.

