Warm and mainly sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Storm system to move through Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a bootiful Halloween, we are in for a extra treat for Tuesday into Wednesday, with nice conditions and warm temperatures. But changes are on the way for Thursday with a storm system moving through that could bring some preicpitation chances across the area.

Due to a strong area of high pressure that is still on top of us, the region will not only see nice skies and winds out of south about 5 to 15 mph, but we will also see temperatures 20 degrees above normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the days Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows during this period will drop down into the 30s and 40s for the most part, with some areas reaching the 20s.

Mainly dry with warmer than average temperatures over the next couple of days (Andre Brooks)

Once we head into the day Thursday, things start to change for our weather here across the viewing area with a strong storm system moving through. Not only temperatures will start to decrease, we will see the increased chance of precipitaion across the coverage zone. There will be notable differences and here are the particular details.

For Greater Nebraska, the cold front will be moving through Thursday evening and before it does, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will be on the increase early Thursday morning. Precipitation will start developing and moving though this portion of the region Thursday evening into Thursday night. Precipitation types will start as rain and then change into a rain-snow mix as temperatures drop near freezing once we get around midnight. Snowfall could be around a trace to near .25 of an inch with locally higher amounts. Rainfall amounts will be between a .10 to .25 of an inch. This setup is not favorable for major accumulations for this portion of the area.

For the Nebraska Panhandle, the cold front will be moving through the area Thursday afternoon and clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night. Precipitation will start around noon as a rain-snow mix as temperatures will only climb into the 40s before the cold front will push through. Once the cold front pushes through, temperatures will rapidly drop. During Thursday evening into Thursday night, temperatures will drop cold enough to where a transition to fully snow will occur and this will allow for snowfall to be around 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Rainfall amounts will be between a .25 to .50 of an inch.With this setup, this allows for at least minor accumulations for this portions of the viewing area.

A strong cold front will be pushing through Thursday, bringing precipitation chances (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.