Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.

When looking at the map in the link above, you’ll notice that places like Grand Island, Hastings, and Kearney are not listed as targets, while North Platte is. We wanted to dig into this to find out why North Platte ranked above some larger areas.

According to the Brandon Myers, the Director of Lincoln County Emergency Management, there are many reasons why the Soviet Union decided North Platte could be a target.

“With Union Pacific having the largest railyard, Interstate 80, plus there’s also waterways and when you throw those contaminants throughout the rest of the state through that waterway, down to the Missouri which then goes south and through several states... and then we sit on top of the Ogallala aquifer which covers several states,” Myers said.

Basically, choosing North Platte means that we see trickle down effects to tons of other areas, which means that striking them would be a waste of arsenal.

Preparations, like fallout shelters, were made back in the early days of the Cold War. Jim Griffin from the Lincoln County Historical Museum named a few of them for us.

“I believe the basement in the Pawnee Hotel was considered a bomb shelter,” Griffin said. “The basement, I believe it was in the jail and in the courthouse was also considered a shelter.”

Once the United States developed the hydrogen bomb in 1953, a lot of the preparations like fallout shelters and videos teaching children how to duck and cover became irrelevant. These measures would no longer save a population from nuclear annihilation. So, the upkeep on public fallout shelters weren’t kept up as much. At the end of the Cold War, they were all but forgotten about and not up-kept or restocked.

“The standard of those fallout shelters don’t meet spec today, by any means,” Myers said. “They’re not, and haven’t ever really been utilized, up-kept, or anything, because they weren’t something that would actually protect people...”

All of that being said, we are not in a state where there is an active threat against the United States or North Platte. This is why there aren’t many disaster plans. In the event of nuclear war, Myers said that the best thing to do is to listen to local media or a weather radio to stay safe.

And, if you are someone who is worried, FEMA has documentation on how to plan for a nuclear emergency. Experts say, though, there is no need to worry.

