Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

